Kokua Line: Where can I donate a mattress in good condition?

Question: What charities accept mattresses? We usually leave donations out for (the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawai‘i) but they don’t take them. We have twin mattresses that are practically new.

Answer: Helping Hands Hawai‘i’s Community Clearinghouse, the Makaha Community Center and the Salvation Army (Iwilei location only) are three nonprofit organizations on Oahu that welcome donations of mattresses in very good to new condition. Acceptable mattresses are greatly needed, especially single beds.

To be accepted, a mattress should not have rips, tears, stains or other problems. Staff on duty at the drop-off location may decline a mattress they deem dirty, damaged or otherwise unsuitable. Here are dropoff details:

>> Helping Hands Hawai‘i Community Clearinghouse: Drop off Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., and the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 2100 N. Nimitz Highway; enter from Puuhale Road in the back of the building. Or you could arrange pick-up from a ground-floor location outside your home, but there’s a $25 pick-up fee for each mattress or box spring, payable in advance. For more information, call 808-440-3800.

>> Makaha Community Center: Drop off Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 84-123 Makaha Valley Road, the address of the Waianae Assembly of God Church, which partners with the center. Drop-off is preferred, but it may be possible to arrange pick-up. For more information, call 808-429-9486.

>> The Salvation Army (Iwilei location only): Drop off seven days a week at the Salvation Army Thrift Store & Donation Center at 322 Sumner St. Other Salvation Army locations on Oahu do not accept mattresses, and the Salvation Army truck does not pick them up. We called the store and the Salvation Army’s main Oahu office, and staff at both said current drop-off hours for the Iwilei location are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. That’s earlier than the start time listed on the Salvation Army’s website (10 a.m.), so you might call ahead (808-522-8460) to confirm the donation center is open before you head over.

Mattresses and other household goods donated to the Community Clearinghouse or the Makaha Community Center are given to needy individuals and families. Those donated to the Salvation Army are sold at its thrift stores, and the proceeds help fund programs such as those at adult rehabilitation centers that help people overcome addiction.

People who were formerly homeless desperately need mattresses and other furnishings when they move into their own places, said Abigail Eli, executive director of the Makaha Community Center. “We have over 200 people on the waiting list for beds. Cruise ships just donated 80 and that helped a lot,” she said.

We also called the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawai‘i, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i and Honolulu Habitat for Humanity, but they don’t accept donated mattresses, representatives said.

Oahu residents whose unneeded mattresses aren’t in good enough condition to donate may schedule curbside bulky pick-up by the city Department of Environmental Service’s Refuse Division. Go to honolulu.gov/opala and click on “Make A Bulky Appointment.”

Q: Can I order a duplicate (vehicle) title online?

A: No. You can download the form online, but the process of applying for a duplicate vehicle title must be handled in person or by mail, according to Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services. For details, go to honolulu.gov/csd and click on “Title Information.”

Mahalo

While moving from inside of a store to the parking area, my left leg went numb. I was dizzy and had no balance insofar as my whole body was concerned.

Fortunately, two young men were by their cars and saw my predicament. Both grabbed my arms and steadied my body — what lifesavers.

Also, the worker from the store came out and assisted. Many thanks and aloha to all three who helped.

I would have been on the ground with my face all scratched and bloody. — Mahalo, Charles O.

