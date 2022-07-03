comscore Manu O Ke Kai maintains undefeated run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Manu O Ke Kai maintains undefeated run

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Liliuokalani Talilulu, left, coach of Manu O Ke Kai talked with a paddler. Manu O Ke Kai won its 26th consecutive Hui Wa‘a regatta.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Liliuokalani Talilulu, left, coach of Manu O Ke Kai talked with a paddler. Manu O Ke Kai won its 26th consecutive Hui Wa‘a regatta.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kauakukalahale Lopez flashed a shaka as a member of Lokahi’s winning boys 15 team during Saturday’s Alapa Hoe Regatta at Keehi Lagoon.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kauakukalahale Lopez flashed a shaka as a member of Lokahi’s winning boys 15 team during Saturday’s Alapa Hoe Regatta at Keehi Lagoon.

As competitors and onlookers eased into the long holiday weekend, paddlers from Manu O Ke Kai made sure to bring the fireworks late with an impressive comeback to erase a 25-point deficit on Saturday to keep the club’s undefeated season intact. Read more

Previous Story
No more interim — Evan Silberstein named beach head coach at University of Hawaii
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up