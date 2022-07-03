Manu O Ke Kai maintains undefeated run

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As competitors and onlookers eased into the long holiday weekend, paddlers from Manu O Ke Kai made sure to bring the fireworks late with an impressive comeback to erase a 25-point deficit on Saturday to keep the club’s undefeated season intact. Read more

As competitors and onlookers eased into the long holiday weekend, paddlers from Manu O Ke Kai made sure to bring the fireworks late with an impressive comeback to erase a 25-point deficit on Saturday to keep the club’s undefeated season intact.

Manu O Ke Kai implemented its familiar winning method at Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a’s ‘Alapa Hoe Regatta, held amid calm waters and a steady breeze at Keehi Lagoon. After falling behind Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i, 128-103, through the day’s first 29 races, the Haleiwa-based club rallied with a successful run that included four straight victories and wins in six of eight races down the stretch.

Manu O Ke Kai, the three-time defending Hui Wa‘a AAA Division (25-plus events) champion, eked out the win and secured the large division trophy with 169 points, and held off Ka Mo‘i (163 points), winners of six of seven Hui Wa‘a championships prior to their rival’s run. Manu fell behind early to Ka Mo‘i, which won a regatta-best 14 races, including victories in seven of the day’s first 19 events. But the orange-and-white-clad paddlers from Manu chipped away and took the lead for good by notching 11 total victories.

“We found that blend,” said Erica Adamczyk, a member of Manu O Ke Kai’s victorious senior and freshman women’s crews. “We train hard on the water and on land, and always do our best to improve. We’re all competitive and enjoy winning, but being here with our club and our friends, that’s a win.”

Thanks to its solid foundation of veteran outrigger canoe paddlers coupled with a consistent infusion of new talent at the youth and adult ranks, Manu O Ke Kai benefited from its successful winning formula and extended its undefeated run to 26 consecutive regatta victories dating back to 2017.

In the senior women’s race, the crew of Adamczyk, Megan Abubo, Jen Ignacio, Jackie Reed, Lili Taliulu and Bree Thuston was initially head-to-head with I Mua a third of the way through the marquee 1½-mile race. However, the crew maintained its steady pace, and pushed consistently into the upwind segments to remain undefeated in the event by finishing in 14 minutes, 32.93 seconds – well ahead of I Mua (14:59.57) and Kane‘ohe (15:09.50).

“Our training is focused on resilience and endurance,” Reed said. “We work really hard to know where our gears are so we can push ourselves and maintain our pace into the wind. That’s one of our greatest strengths.”

Lokahi captured the AA Division (13-24 events) with 85 points and held off Kaneohe (64 points), Waikiki Yacht Club (60 points), ‘Alapa Hoe (54 points) and the Waikiki Beach Boys (37 points).

Haleiwa Outrigger claimed the A Division (up to 12 events) title with 51 points, while Ka Mamalahoe (30 points), Kamehameha (24 points), Lahui O Ko‘olau (23 points) and Windward Kai (22 points apiece) were next in the small-club division.

Nearly 1,400 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-younger to 70-and-older represented Hui Wa‘a’s 19 clubs in 43 races spanning ¼ mile to 1½ miles. Winning crews earned 7 points toward the team standings, while second- through sixth-place finishers were awarded 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points.

In addition to vying for championship medals in individual races, crews tallied points to qualify for slots at the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta slated for Aug. 6 at Keehi Lagoon. The top three crews from each Hui Wa‘a event earn automatic berths in the state competition based on cumulative point standings.

When asked about the impending state competition, which in the senior women’s race will feature Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association favorites Lanikai and Outrigger, Adamczyk said: “We’ll continue to push ourselves to get better. Our club is very humble, and it’s great to be a part of, so we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Hui Wa‘a hits the water again on Saturday for the Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i Regatta at Ma‘ili Beach Park. OHCRA returns to action on Monday for the Walter J. Macfarlane Regatta at Waikiki Beach, a popular exhibition race in unpredictable surf.

—

Hui Wa’a Alapa Hoe Regatta

Specials

1. Pukana O Ke Kai 2:28.21; 2. Kaneohe 2:41.70; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 2:57.11; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 3:00.38; 5. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 3:00.61

Mixed Men And Women 60

1. Windward Kai 4:41.54 (Terry Chock-Willingham, Petra Patton, Carmen Pilien, Steve Silva, Craig Tavares, Thomas Vinigas); 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:02.61; 3. Kai Poha 5:05.49; 4. Kalihi Kai 5:07.51; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 5:15.76

Women 65

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 5:13.57 (Mapu Auwae, Sis Cornelison, Terrie Kaleohano, Kris Lindquist, Peppy Martin, Sarah Jane Watson); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 5:33.73

Men 65

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:27.76 (Bruce Desoto, Manny Desoto, Andrew Gilman, Tim Mauchly, Bob O`Neill, Eric Soo); 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:40.34; 3. Kalihi Kai 4:45.28; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 7:05.16

Women 60

1. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:17.87 (Luana Baker, Joan Bennet, Lyn Dubbs, Ruth Giffard, Jojo Rasmussen, Gail Slike); 2. Windward Kai 5:19.44; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 5:26.41; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 5:56.42

Men 60

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:23.42 (Al Cambra, Manny Desoto, Nolan Keaulii, Joe Momoa, Paul Mueller, Eric Soo); 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:27.66; 3. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:31.54; 4. Windward Kai 4:48.42; 5. Kalihi Kai 5:07.45

Women 70

1. Kai Poha 5:15.07 (Mary Hanson, Mugs Lee, Lauren Mcbride, Pua Ruane, Nani Uehara, Debbie Zoller); 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 5:38.34

Men 70

1. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:30.38 (John Cardenas, Dickie Chow, Colin Galang, Jack Laufer, Shaka Madali, Ken Montpas); 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:36.82; 3. Lokahi 4:53.22; 4. Kai Poha 5:21.85; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:27.98

Girls 12

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 2:47.95 (Mariah Holtzlider, Dhevyn Kaauwai, Keira Kekoanui, Nalani Keliikoa, Sana Magno, Xailey Robinson); 2. Lokahi 2:54.46; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 3:06.14; 4. Hale’iwa Outrigger 3:07.82; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 3:30.04

Boys 12

1. Manu O Ke Kai 2:46.02 (Ka`E`A`E`A Akau, Reign Chun, Sasha Cuellar, Nico Esguerra, Douglas Maea, Kaliko Sellesin); 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 2:48.89; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:59.61; 4. Kaneohe 3:34.72; 5. Lokahi 4:42.30

Girls 13

1. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:48.48 (Eli’a Emmsley, Emalia Emmsley, Myah Ironmoccasin, Myka Ironmoccasin, Akiko Kuwamura, Leimoana Renaud-Wilkins); 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 2:50.97; 3. Kaneohe 2:55.83; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 2:59.74; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 3:11.71

Boys 13

1. Manu O Ke Kai 2:34.18 (Nico Esguerra, Kamalei Hill, Alec Pao, Ian Ramos, Jaeden Rego, Kaliko Sellesin); 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 2:39.98; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:43.79; 4. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:56.34; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 3:10.31

Girls 14

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 2:32.41 (Adrian Akau, Pomai Holtzlider, Faith Manlapit, Brystie Raspotnik, Lola Raspotnik, Leichelle Tabangcura); 2. Lokahi 2:39.56; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:42.40; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 2:51.17; 5. Kamehameha 2:53.23

Boys 14

1. Kaneohe 2:11.76 (Cheydan-Anthony Cenal, Jeremiah Lopes, Logan Lopez, Kainoa Miraflor, Kyson Murphy, Zion Teanio); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:19.83; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 2:23.05; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 2:29.85; 5. Lokahi 2:31.82

Mixed Boys And Girls 12

1. Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:57.67 (Kai Brewer-Wolf, Dylan Cashman, Eze Fitzsimmons, Mahina Peer, Eliana Stultz, Tehani Tauanuu); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:58.23; 3. Kaneohe 3:02.65; 4. Lokahi 3:17.91; 5. Kalihi Kai 3:28.57

Mixed Novice B

1. Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:10.37 (Chris Greer, Dan Holloway, Kendell Mease, Jon Newhouse, Carrie Richards, Kylie Vincent); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:12.35; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 2:13.38; 4. Pukana O Ke Kai 2:19.81; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 2:21.01

Women Novice B

1. Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:26.48 (Leah Brosnahan, Cherie Brown, Kendell Mease, Carrie Richards, Linda Thoresen, Kylie Vincent); 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 2:35.79; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 2:36.08; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 2:37.64; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 2:40.95

Men Novice B

1. Manu O Ke Kai 4:01.16 (Ken Capes, Kevin Courville, Scott Fisher, James Flynn, Pomai Hoapili, Roel Meneses); 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:04.67; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:22.11; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:35.48; 5. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:03.65

Girls 15

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 5:14.70 (Nawai Afong, Ana Cueto, Faith Manlapit, Brystie Raspotnik, Lola Raspotnik, Tamara Sunia); 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 5:22.20; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 5:23.96; 4. Kaneohe 5:43.11; 5. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:45.12

Boys 15

1. Lokahi 4:15.29 (Kama Akana-Phillips, Dan Jean-Baptiste, Logan Ledesma, Keona Ling, Kaua Lopez, Solomon Torres); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:16.08; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:29.47; 4. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:32.41; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:34.35

Girls 16

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:58.22 (Ana Cueto, Kiana Eli, Daisey Kaauwai, Summer Lindsey-Villarreal, Tes Mauai, Tawny Pakele); 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:08.79; 3. Kamehameha 5:10.55; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 5:16.11

Boys 16

1. Manu O Ke Kai 4:09.64 (Tai Driscoll, Tevai Foster-Blomfield, Reese Meneses, Rayce Pactol, Thomas Schlotman, Zane Thomason); 2. Lokahi 4:17.71; 3. Kaneohe 4:21.28; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:26.26; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:36.43

Girls 18

1. Manu O Ke Kai 4:56.12 (Blake Bowman, Ivy Burgoyne, Shavelle Goodell-Wilson, Roma Lerner, Keala Rangel, Keegan Williams); 2. Kamehameha 4:56.80; 3. Lokahi 5:02.16; 4. Pukana O Ke Kai 5:33.20

Boys 18

1. Lokahi 3:57.15 (Caleb Ledesma, Kala Melim, Bryceson Pang, Freddie Pang, Jon Tam, Cade Tanaka); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:04.88; 3. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:17.87; 4. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:38.47

Mixed Boys And Girls 18

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:25.76 (Kiana Eli, Emma Kanana, Tes Mauai, Brayden Raspotnik, Jayse Uyehara, Gxxr Young); 2. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:32.17; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:32.43; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:36.34; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 4:37.29

Women 55

1. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:54.66 (Lisa Jones, Jeanne Kelly, Aloha Kim, Donna Moore, Beth Seymour, Jaclyn Whelen); 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:57.10; 3. Windward Kai 5:00.12; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 5:30.74

Men 55

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:15.11 (Hiro Ito, Dan Kaaekuahiwi, Spam Laupola, Darrell Manlapit, Glin Nelson, Roy Silva); 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:20.16; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:25.17; 4. Kamehameha 4:33.27; 5. Kai Poha 4:44.68

Women 50

1. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:38.31 (Makana Clarke, Gina Letourneur, Nani Manning, Folly Murdock, Lindsay Shinall, Jenny Smith); 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:50.77; 3. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:57.41; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:16.69; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 5:36.37

Mixed Men And Women 55

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:25.80 (Gail Beckley, Al Cambra, Lisa Kaaekuahiwi, Al Momoa, Paul Mueller, Glin Nelson); 2. Kamehameha 4:33.02; 3. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:38.94; 4. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:47.64; 5. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:53.74

Men 50

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:07.43 (Jason Bellefeuille, Dude Kaaekuahiwi, Mana Kamakele, Spam Laupola, Darrell Manlapit, Roy Silva); 2. Kamehameha 4:18.74; 3. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:23.64; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:24.50; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:25.79

Women Novice A

1. Lokahi 4:34.91 (Camilla Collings, Hannah Daep, Togtokh Ganzorig, Amanda Herbert, Kanae Hirai, Jessie Olinda); 2. Kaneohe 4:35.22; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:53.63; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:55.81; 5. Kai Poha 5:13.23

Men Novice A

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:06.97 (Kai Garner, Blaise Gonzales, Bronson Gonzales, Kekoa Oishi, Keola Rosario, Reuelu Sui); 2. Kaneohe 4:13.83; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:15.47; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 7:17.30

Women Freshman

1. Manu O Ke Kai 9:08.64 (Erica Adamczyk, Kahanu Amantiad, Varina Amantiad, Jenna Kiejko, Jacquelyn Reed, Barbara Souki); 2. Hale’iwa Outrigger 9:24.37; 3. Lokahi 9:55.88; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 10:00.11; 5. Team Olelo 10:54.52

Men Freshman

1. Waikiki Beach Boys 8:25.80 (Carl Bayaca, Joe Giovannini, Swenson Ikertang, Charles Meyer, Sean Quigley, Lale Turcan); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 8:27.71; 3. Lokahi 9:07.10; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 9:26.49

Women Sophomore

1. Manu O Ke Kai 9:28.70 (Kahanu Amantiad, Varina Amantiad, Tierney Apuakehau, Gordean Kaluahine, Jenna Kiejko, Michele Sales); 2. Lokahi 9:35.59; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 9:41.86; 4. Hale’iwa Outrigger 9:51.16; 5. Windward Kai 10:49.84

Men Sophomore

1. Manu O Ke Kai 7:53.34 (Ha’aheo Foster-Blomfield, Tavita Maea, Thomas Pule, Solomon Souki, Ramsey Van Blyenburg, Tim Vierra); 2. Lokahi 8:20.97; 3. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 8:46.94; 4. I Mua 8:48.16; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 9:00.25

Women Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai 14:32.93 (Megan Abubo, Erica Adamczyk, Jen Ignacio, Jacquelyn Reed, Lili Taliulu, Bree Thuston); 2. I Mua 14:59.57; 3. Kaneohe 15:09.50; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 16:03.05; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 16:26.55

Men Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai 12:52.81 (Steve Canon, Sam Fisher 3Rd, Doug Osborn, Rob Pactol, Solomon Souki, Kevin Wilson); 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 13:01.25; 3. I Mua 13:02.32; 4. Kaneohe 13:49.60; 5. Lokahi 13:51.94

Women 40

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:29.51 (Shine Fano, Chrystal Haia, Nani Haia, Bloss Pontes, Myrnz Resep, Branz Williams); 2. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:32.69; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:39.31; 4. Lokahi 4:42.98; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:04.05

Men 40

1. Manu O Ke Kai 4:04.02 (Steve Canon, Ken Capes, David Fuga, Moku Sanborn, Kevin Vallente, Kevin Wilson); 2. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:14.76; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:16.22; 4. Team Olelo 4:23.13; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:26.06

Women Open Four

1. Kaneohe 5:05.52 (Tasha-Leigh Allen, Leila Figueroa-Kapahu, Carli Gardner, Tasha Hopkins-Moniz); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 5:08.26; 3. I Mua 5:16.61; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 5:19.58; 5. Lokahi 5:21.96

Men Open Four

1. Kaneohe 4:05.49 (Keoni Anderson, Nai Kahale, Seth Ramolete, Kamu Valmoja); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:06.64; 3. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:09.92; 4. I Mua 4:24.93; 5. Lokahi 4:32.73

Mixed Men And Women 40

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I 4:12.86 (Kahele Anderson, Jr., Jason Bellefeuille, Chrystal Haia, Shelley Kaauwai, Mana Kamakele, April Polite); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:14.02; 3. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:15.39; 4. Team Olelo 4:36.35; 5. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:37.37

Mixed Men And Women