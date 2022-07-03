Manu O Ke Kai maintains undefeated run
- By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
- Updated 12:42 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Liliuokalani Talilulu, left, coach of Manu O Ke Kai talked with a paddler. Manu O Ke Kai won its 26th consecutive Hui Wa‘a regatta.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Kauakukalahale Lopez flashed a shaka as a member of Lokahi’s winning boys 15 team during Saturday’s Alapa Hoe Regatta at Keehi Lagoon.
