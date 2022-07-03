comscore Max Holloway bloodied and beaten in loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Max Holloway bloodied and beaten in loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Max Holloway absorbed a kick to the face from Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight title bout at UFC 276 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Alexander Volkanovski, left, fights Max Holloway in a featherweight title bout during the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event Saturday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Alexander Volkanovski, far left, landed a punch against Max Holloway in a featherweight title bout during the UFC 276 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski finished off his third win over Max Holloway in 31 months with the dominant performance he longed for all week, scoring a five-round shutout in the co-main event of UFC 276 on Saturday night at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena. Read more

