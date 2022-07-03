comscore Waiakea alum Brad Tavares loses unanimous decision in prelims; Robbie Lawler TKO’d at UFC 276 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waiakea alum Brad Tavares loses unanimous decision in prelims; Robbie Lawler TKO'd at UFC 276

  By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
Brad Tavares gave the T-Mobile Arena crowd its first slugfest of UFC 276 on Saturday night. It didn’t go his way in the end, as 28-year-old South African Dricus Du Plessis rebounded after losing the first round to win a unanimous decision in one of seven preliminary bouts. Read more

