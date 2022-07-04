Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Expanding broadband service Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Baby steps were taken last week on digital equity, with the signing of laws that invest millions to expand broadband access. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Baby steps were taken last week on digital equity, with the signing of laws that invest millions to expand broadband access. Among these: $7 million for a new Department of Education digital learning center to improve online-education delivery, plus $360,000 to staff a new Hawaii Broadband and Digital Equity Office. But a mega move forward got stalled, as $200 million didn’t materialize, due to what Gov. David Ige called an over-allocation by legislators of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Let’s hope he’s right in expressing confidence that the state will be able to obtain more federal money later to expand broadband service. Previous Story Letters: 10th Amendment key to abortion fight; Bring back civility in political discourse; Limit terms, age of SCOTUS justices