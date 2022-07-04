comscore Low-flying helicopter to survey Kilauea for new USGS project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Low-flying helicopter to survey Kilauea for new USGS project

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

Data collecting for new scientific research of Kilauea Volcano is set to start this week with use of a low-flying helicopter that may occasionally be visible to residents in Puna, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Read more

