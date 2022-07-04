comscore Schools wrestle with effects of Supreme Court ruling on coach’s prayer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Schools wrestle with effects of Supreme Court ruling on coach’s prayer

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • GETTY IMAGES / TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE Former high school assistant football coach Joseph Kennedy from Washington state took a knee in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after his legal case, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, was argued in April in Washington, D.C.

    GETTY IMAGES / TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

    Former high school assistant football coach Joseph Kennedy from Washington state took a knee in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after his legal case, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, was argued in April in Washington, D.C.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS <strong>Joseph Kennedy: </strong> <em>The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with the former football coach who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games </em>

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Joseph Kennedy:

    The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with the former football coach who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games

  • AL.COM / TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE A football team of a Jefferson County high school in Alabama bows in prayer.

    AL.COM / TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

    A football team of a Jefferson County high school in Alabama bows in prayer.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a high school football coach in Washington state had a constitutional right to pray at the 50-yard line after games has provoked strong reactions and left public school officials in Hawaii and across the nation struggling to discern how it might affect policies and religious acts on campuses and at school-related activities. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics – June 24 to June 30, 2022

Scroll Up