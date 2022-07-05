Brown water advisory issued for Makapuu, wastewater discharge advisory in effect for Hilo Bay

The state Health Department this afternoon issued a brown water advisory for waters off of Makapuu on Oahu due to heavy wave action.

“Heavy wave action has resulted in sediment and potentially harmful pollutants entering into coastal waters,” said the department’s clean water branch in the advisory. “The public is advised to stay out of coastal runoff waters due to possible pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and debris.”

Though not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the advisory advises the public to stay out if the water is brown.

A wastewater discharge advisory was also issued on the Fourth of July for the waters of Hilo Bay. The advisory says an estimated 3,000 gallons from 261 Waianuenue Avenue entered a nearby storm drain, which empties into Hilo Bay. Warning signs have been posted.

The discharge was stopped, but the public is advised to remain out of the affected waters until the warning signs have been removed.

A full list of water advisories is available at this link.