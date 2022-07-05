Man, 24, charged with fatally shooting his mother in Ewa appears in court

A 24-year-old man charged in connection with Friday’s shooting death of his mother made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court today.

Josiah Kealiiaa Garcia appeared before Judge Kristine Yoo via video conference from the Waianae Police Substation for second-degree murder and carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony in the death of Moana Garcia.

His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

Patrol officers responded to a residence at Muiona Street at West Loch Estates in Ewa just after 4:50 p.m. Friday after a man reported that he killed a family member, Honolulu police said.

Officers found Garcia’s mother dead in the home with a gunshot wound.

Police arrested Garcia at the scene on suspicion of murder.