New signs at 5 Honolulu parks warn public not to feed feral chickens

City officials are posting new signs around Oahu parks with the words: “Please be considerate of our residents and neighbors” and “Don’t feed feral chickens,” accompanied by the image of a crowing rooster.

The Honolulu Department of Customer Services, along with the Department of Parks and Recreation, said in a news release today that more than a dozen signs have been installed at five city parks as part of a public messaging campaign focused on informing park-goers not to feed the feral chickens.

The signs have gone up at Ala Wai Community Park, Kailua District Park, Kapiolani Park, Makiki District Park and Mauumae Nature Park.

It is part of a joint effort to address environmental and noise concerns presented by Oahu’s growing feral chicken population.

“Feral chickens create nuisances by foraging in residential areas, crowing at inconvenient hours, posing health concerns with their waste and agitating household pets,” said the joint news release. “More roaming chickens mean more nuisances. Oahu residents can help manage the nuisance by not feeding feral chickens and reducing the feral chicken population in their community.”

In addition to the signs, city officials have a fact sheet with information on who to contact about feral chicken nuisances, depending on the jurisdiction.

Chicken nuisance complaints:

City properties (Honolulu)

>> Contact Department of Customers Services for issues on city property such as parks, building areas, and other local government property. Email complaints@honolulu.gov or call 808-768-4381. Also, go to to the Honolulu 311 webpage or app at honoluluhi.citysourced.com or to file a report.

State properties

>> Contact the state agency responsible for the property, i.e. Department of Education for public schools, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources for state parks.

Private properties

>> Private property owners are responsible for nuisances or violations created by keeping feral chickens or poultry on their properties. If a neighbor with poultry is creating a noise or health nuisance, call the Honolulu Police Department’s non-emergency line.