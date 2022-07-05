2022 Election: Denis, Megeso-William

Name on ballot:

Denis, Megeso-William

Running for:

Kauai Mayor

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

@megesoformayor.com

Current occupation:

Retired

Age:

71

Previous job history:

Business Systems Operations Manager for a Fortune 500 company, Fiduciary responsibility for a multi-million-dollar budget supporting 6 directors, 3 regional offices, 10 area manager, 400 technicians and 700 locations in 96 cities supporting transaction services equipment, financial, and data processing operations. Regional Director with a fiduciary responsibility for a multi-million-dollar budget, 257 accounts, 130 technicians, 4 regional administrators, 5 area managers, supporting client service business specific computer and data processing operations. Regional Manager with a fiduciary responsibility for a multi-million-dollar budget, 200 accounts, 110 service technicians, 4 area managers, and 4 regional administrators. Installations in the world of finance; insurance; lottery and wagering; point of sale; remittance processing; media; and government. New England Area Manager responsible for a multi-million-dollar budget, a staff of 2 administrators and 35 field service technicians. Senior Client Service Engineer, based in England, that provided pre- and post-sales support to businesses and financial institutions throughout the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium.

Previous elected office, if any:

non-political offices only

Please describe your qualifications to represent the voters of your county.

Client Service Executive and Consultant with a proven track record of success interacting and leading diverse teams of business professionals to meet the demands, expectations and objectives of a company, their employees, the marketplace, shareholders, and stakeholders. Client service and business qualifications with more than 20 years of hands-on experience in planning, business unit development, project management, process improvement, employee development, and implementing client service solutions and strategies. The proven ability to analyze an organization’s critical business requirements, identify operational inefficiencies, and recognize revenue opportunities. Developed innovative and cost-effective solutions for enhancing competitiveness, increasing revenues, and improving business relationships. Client installations and support in the business or industries of banking; insurance; media; point of sale; lottery and wagering; financial investment; credit card; fulfillment; medical; utilities, and government. Professional, and corporate training seminars as tools for Successfully Working with People; Stress Management; Team Building; Interpersonal Skills; Powerful Writing Skills; Presentation and Persuasion; Sexual Harassment in the Workplace; Safety in the Workplace; and Motivational Speaking regarding Customer Service, Site Management & Professionalism.

What is the most pressing need for the people you seek to represent, and what will you do to address that need?

The economy is the biggest issue as it impacts housing, small business, health, safety, and the welfare of the people, cost of goods and services and food supplies for all people in Kauai County. 1) I will terminate the global governance agreement with ICLEI and the UN Agenda 21 and 30 programs; restore Local control of our sustainable healthy food-growing programs of the people, by the people, and for the people of Kauai First; 2) I will implement tax cuts, tax incentives, and tax relief programs to stimulate the economy, restore small business to prominence, and lessen the financial burden upon the people and their families; Create incentives for buy and sell local; 3) I will create more affordable low-middle income housing by partnering with or incentivizing private local construction firms to put the people of Kauai County First; create tiny home farming community housing; create mobile housing communities for our County wide beautification projects; 4) I will create more jobs by working with small and large businesses to lower their costs to produce goods that will incentivize them to expand operations; create or support private companies; build industrial hemp, coconut, and Bamboo factories to create local jobs, l will create or support private Local Cultural Centers, on each part of the island, managed, run, and owned by the local Kanaka/Kupuna Council, for the purpose of education, job creation, and expansion of local sustainable food, medicine, and educational resources. To create jobs and revenue streams, these centers could be instrumental in creating cultural tourism programs of education and work vacations.

Rising inflation has significantly worsened Hawaii’s already high cost of living. What can be done at the county level to help residents cope with high consumer prices?

I will create tax cuts, rebates, & incentive programs to lower the costs of goods and services. I will stop the corporate takeover of our island that inflates prices. Expand all options for food sovereignty by incentivizing local growers, creating self-sufficient tiny home farming communities, Buy and sell local programs. Implement effective deregulation programs, that do not impact our ecosystems, lower utility costs and create a local self-sustainable county.

What specific solutions do you propose to combat homelessness and to make housing more affordable to residents?

Allott leased land for tiny-home or small home construction. establish farm community county housing, and living, for those interested in contributing and maintaining Kauai County beautification and food sovereignty projects by removing unsightly overgrowth and planting flowering trees, shrubbery, and gardens in its place, while teaching them, or enhancing, marketable skills. Develop get-well plans for affordable Urban and Rural Housing Rentals for low-income, houseless, and day-to-day working-class families. Develop plans and programs with county institutions for affordable middle income home ownership. Accelerate the waiting list for those approved and waiting for housing, procure private funding or government grants for the development of special needs and low-income housing.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, what more should county government do to protect residents’ health?

Continue to protect the elderly population, especially our Kupuna, who are at the most risk of death or long-term illness. Require informed consent and full disclosure of the ingredients in the experimental gene therapy being injected into the people of our County. This experimental drug is for emergency use only, which means there is no other potential cure out there. Inform the people of peer-review therapeutics that could be used to prevent illness, death, or debilitating long-term illnesses without taking the experimental drug.

Lift any restrictions that may still exist in regard to lockdowns or limiting the number of people at events and allow for herd immunity.to build our immune systems. Stop PCR testing requirements. Use factual science and scientific method to verify a virus has been isolated before determining any cause of action. Honor people’s rights to freedom of choice.

I will analyze real data as numbers are easily manipulated when it comes to corruption, greed, power, and control over people. I must inform you that pharmaceutical companies are free from liability, if you are injured by taking the unapproved FDA vaccine drug experiment. Consult with your insurance company as some policies are not being paid, in the event of death, from this unapproved drug experiment due to the availability of therapeutic cures.

What should county government do to help residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic?

County government should reimburse the people, they deemed non-essential, all lost wages and benefits. It is my belief that all people are essential to the health, safety, and welfare of themselves, and their families, government is not. An individual’s Constitutional Rights, according to the Supreme Court, are never forfeited, even in a real or imagined emergency.

Anyone who feels they were damaged or caused irreparable harm, in any manner, which destroyed their businesses, health, safety, and welfare under any U.S. Code should take lawful action in a civil court of law. Compensation should come from individual Cetsui Que Vie accounts already in place from those who knowingly and willingly withheld factual information, from the people, which could have prevented personal injury or even death.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make county government more transparent to the public?

I believe in public quarterly audits, of all departments, in Town Hall type meetings. Show the people how taxpayer dollars were spent that made their lives better. Q & A time for the people to express their opinion at the quarterly sessions. Open-door policy by appointment. Support for voter ID; in-person voting, except for the disabled; removal of all digitized voting machines, and the televised counting of all votes. Ensure we are meeting Code of Ethics standards.

Do you think more needs to be done at the county level to manage tourism? If so, what would you propose?

Halt the expansion of the Lihu`e Airport, and the million more tourists. Shift to Cultural Tourism as working, and educational vacation options for tourists. Partner with the Kanaka/Kupuna Council, or work with them as private associations to build 4 or 5 cultural centers on Kauai. Create a revenue stream for the cultural growth of the people, add more local jobs through restoration of our fishponds, and the preservation of our ecosystems, toxic free water, and toxic-free land as we preserve the integrity of the ‘aina under local control, and not globalists. Garden means kitchen, which is a place to prepare food and medicines for a sound mind and a healthy body. Through Cultural Tourism, and our aggressive approach to creating more sustainable seed to table or seed to store food and medicine sovereignty we will become the model for other islands to follow and the number one local sustainable food program and island that will export our abundance to others in need of our goods and services.

What would you propose to help diversify the county’s economy beyond tourism?

Terminate our global governance 2012 agreement with the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI) and the United Nations agenda 21 and 30 programs. Restore local decision-making to the people; protect our county and individual sovereignty, local food sustainability and beautification projects. Build industrial hemp, coconut, and bamboo factories to create jobs, support local needs, utilizing local resources that do not disrupt our eco or ahupua`a systems. Create new revenue sources that support local businesses first in our buy and sell local incentive programs, as we continue to put the people first.

What can county government do to mitigate the affects of sea-level rise?

The earth is in its normal cycles and adaptation to the new age, Sea-vel rise is not as serious as those promoting it for corporate wealth. They put us in fear, as locals, and they buy up the ocean property we vacate, as fishing is a life source. Climate activists have forecasted fear and the earth’s demise for the 7 decades of my life, and not one was real. I would invest county resources & efforts, removing toxins from our air, land, and water, and the protection of our ahupua`a systems. Kauaians are not going to fall for this and become servants for the rich. I will stay focused on food and medicine sovereignty and the people first programs.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am a member of National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA). I received National and Advanced Coaching Diplomas, and I am a “C’ License coach. I am proficient in the teaching of methods, technical and tactical systems of play, and the psychological development of athletes, coaches, and individuals ages 5 and older. Founder & President of the Hooksett Soccer Club, Founder & President of the Connecticut Valley Soccer Club, and Founder and President of the Connecticut River Valley Youth Soccer League who formed three 501(c)(3) corporations affiliated with New Hampshire Soccer Association (NHSA) an affiliate of the USYSA, FIFA, and USSF. for the development and competitive play for male and female soccer players from the States of New Hampshire and Vermont. I am a member of United States Soccer Federation 200 plus wins club, with an overall soccer record of 381wins, 161losses and 45 draws.

I was named Saint Joseph’s Society Top Student Athlete, a semi-pro soccer player, Junior Varsity High School Basketball and Soccer Coach, Middle School Soccer Coach, over 50 competitive Men’s League Soccer Coach, Independent Softball League champion and MVP, captain of my high school basketball and soccer teams, and a four-year letterman in baseball, basketball, and soccer.

I am also a Universal Minister, mentor, spiritual coach, and teacher that is spreading the word of Universal Peace, Unconditional Love, Understanding, Forgiveness, and Unity for all people regardless of age, sex, religion, creed, culture, or belief system. I offer and share lessons of Self-Love, improve Self-Esteem, and the importance of Self-Mastery of our intellectual, emotional, physical, and spiritual being as a living-soul.

Licensed Nursing Assistant. # 032957-24.