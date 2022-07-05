Work begins at Punchbowl cemetery

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Construction has begun on a new public restroom and grave site locator at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

The project is located next to Columbaria Court 13 and is expected to be completed by February, according to a news release. Visitors to the national cemetery are advised to use caution in the area as construction fences might limit sight lines and tighten driving lanes.

The parking lot next to Columbaria Court 13 is closed while the improvements are underway. Visitors needing access to Court 13 should park along Mall Drive North and Inner Drive North, the release said. Restrooms at the Honolulu Memorial and visitors center will remain open during construction.

For more information, visit the National Cemetery Administration website at cem.va.gov or contact the Punchbowl staff at 808-532-3720. To make burial arrangements or schedule a memorial service at Punchbowl or any VA national cemetery, contact the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 800-535-1117.