G70 has hired the following people:

>> Brianna Greer joins the G70 team as an interior designer. Greer was most recently named a County of Kauai ­— Small Business Administration winner in Pacific Edge Magazine for her work as CEO and founder of LEI Kauai, a learning environment for local female entrepreneurs and women on Kauai.

>> Kevin Loo-Chan, AIA, joins the G70 team as project architect. Prior to joining G70, Loo-Chan worked at Urban Works Inc., starting as a project designer and working his way to being an associate at the firm.

>> Jeff Seastrom, AIA, AICP, LEED AP BD + C, rejoins the G70 planning department as a senior planner. He has 13 years of combined architecture and planning experience and has completed projects ranging from permit drawing sets through campus master plan design.

