Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Court interpreters needed

  • Today
  • Updated 7:27 p.m.

Hawaii hosts people who speak a wide variety of languages. Some of them end up in court. That presents an opportunity for freelance interpreters who are fluent and capable of both simultaneous and consecutive translation, assisting in small-claims, traffic, civil and criminal court proceedings. Read more

