Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Court interpreters needed

Today Updated 7:27 p.m.

Hawaii hosts people who speak a wide variety of languages. Some of them end up in court. That presents an opportunity for freelance interpreters who are fluent and capable of both simultaneous and consecutive translation, assisting in small-claims, traffic, civil and criminal court proceedings.

The state Judiciary will hold subsidized, $25 two-day orientation workshops for prospective interpreters this month and in August; Chuukese, Ilocano, Marshallese, Korean, Spanish, Mandarin, Tagalog, Japanese, Vietnamese and American Sign Language speakers are in the highest demand. Go to 808ne.ws/access for more.