2022 Election: Cindy Evans

Name on ballot:

Cindy Evans

Running for:

Hawaii county council – District 9

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

www.cindyevanscountycouncil.com

Current occupation:

N/A

Age:

69

Previous job history:

Hawai’i State Representative 2002-2018,

Private Sector Employment 1996-1998

Washington State Government Employment 1982-1995

Previous elected office, if any:

Hawai’i State Representative

Please describe your qualifications to represent the voters of your county.

I will draw on my education and experience to find solutions that are reasonable, practical and affordable. Over the years I have learned to collaborate and build consensus on solutions and legislation, and work with people to get results.

In addition to working as staff in three different departments of Washington State Government and serving as Hawai’i State Legislator for 16 years, I have held different positions in several Hawai’i non-profits (Outdoor Circle, Mental Health Kokua, Hawai’i Historic Foundation, North Hawai’i Domestic Violence Action Committee, West Hawai’i Veterans Cemetery, and Domestic Violence Hurts Animals and People).

What is the most pressing need for the people you seek to represent, and what will you do to address that need?

Our workforce is feeling the pressure of rising cost of living, lack of affordable housing, access to childcare, and inadequate public transportation. Employers are challenged to find workers. Skilled and unskilled labor are leaving to pursue better income and “bang for the buck”.

I have different ideas and solutions but recognize in order to move forward stakeholders, County administration, and other Council Members will weigh in. My commitment is to work hard to create solutions that are reasonable, practical, and affordable. In the two year term I expect to find programs and initiatives that will address what I mentioned above, and I will reach out to the community and administration.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope and why?

Support and grateful we stopped in order to address mismanagement and lack of respect for the people and the sacred mountain.

Rising inflation has significantly worsened Hawaii’s already high cost of living. What can be done at the county level to help residents cope with high consumer prices?

Our county is home and finding a healthy balance between work and play will help. County can play a role in providing recreational activities for our youth, seniors, and all age groups by providing well-maintained parks and expanding programs. County can work with local groups to encourage and support festivals. County can work with the State on trails, and access to public lands for outdoor activities

Your question is about coping. I believe residents want to feel safe in their homes and on the roads. County plays a big role in addressing public safety. County can participate in finding solutions for access to childcare and adult day care recognizing the needs of individuals and families who have responsibilities.

What specific solutions do you propose to combat homelessness and to make housing more affordable to residents?

Regarding homelessness, I believe safe shelters is the number one issue. Funding has been put in place for housing, but why are we not seeing more shelters built. I strongly believe there are two big barriers to deal with. One is “Not In My Backyard” and Two is the need for business plans that address the requirements and funding for operations and maintenance. Community outreach and leadership is needed. I will work with the County Administration and my community to address the two barriers.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, what more should the county government do to protect residents’ health?

County should continue Educating the Public and Businesses on Best Practices

What should county government do to help residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic?

This is a big problem for all people because all people have been economically impacted. Focusing on the workforce only, Address lack of workforce housing, help businesses through streamlining of government approvals, and keep working on public transportation and connecting people to jobs.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

Evaluation of social media technology and fund upgrades to hardware and software to ensure public can participate remotely.

Do you think more needs to be done at the county level to manage tourism? If so, what would you propose?

Encourage County participation in execution of HTA Destination Management Plan. Collaborate with cruise ships and airlines (point of entry) to develop a welcome message. Identify hot spots and work with local communities to develop stewardship programs.

What would you propose to help diversify the island’s economy beyond tourism?

Keep discussion going on how to develop Creative Economy, Energy Economy, Small Farms, Ocean Research, Exports, Destination Health and Wellness, Institutes focused on Innovation

What can county government do to mitigate the affects of sea-level rise?

Work with experts on development of building regulations, adjust setbacks, and show by example government assets, including buildings and cars are powered by renewable energy.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I never forget our actions today will impact the future of our children.