2022 Election: Steven B. Sparks

Name on ballot:

Steven B. Sparks

Running for:

U.S. House – District II

Political party:

Democratic

Campaign website:

stevesparksforcongress.com

Current occupation:

Community Organizer

Age:

70

Previous job history:

I have been the President of a Construction Company, owner of 4 Restaurants, a Landlord/Owner of a 12 unit Apartment Building in Hilo, and am currently President of Puna Community Medical Center Foundation which is in process of building a hospital in Puna.

Previous elected office, if any:

none

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I have experience in forming legislation, the Big Island Anti-Fracking Bill, and have been to Washington to Brian Schutz and Tulsi Gabbards office to work with the staffs in considering a Low-Income Rental Loss Swaps (LIRLS) to increase low income housing in the country.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Supporting Roe vs Wade and Low Income Housing.

Inflation has battered the U.S. economy in nearly all sectors. What can Congress do to help bring prices down and to help Americans cope with the rising cost of living?

Balance the Budget and increase the revenues of the U.S. Government through fees for services and reducing the debt.

What is your position on the Jones Act, which supporters say protects the U.S. shipping industry but opponents say unnecessarily inflates shipping prices and the subsequent costs to Hawaii consumers?

The Jones Act need to be repealed. It doesn’t work in the modern world as the conditions of the shipbuilding industry has changed.

What, if anything, should Congress do in response to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade?

The Right of “Women to Choose” should be codified in legislation.

Now that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned, some advocates say other civil liberties previously upheld by the Supreme Court will be vulnerable, including same-sex marriage. Do you agree and what, if anything, should Congress do in response?

I believe this is a possibility and we need to reinforce our civil liberties with solid legislation and sever penalties for breaches of the legislation.

What should Congress do to reduce gun violence and mass shootings in America?

I don’t believe the 2nd amendment gives the citizens the unrestricted right to own a gunof any kind. When the 2nd amendment was written there were a limited kinds of guns and the amendment should be put in that context.

What is the best strategy to break through the political gridlock in Congress?

Vote in more Democrats. We need 60 Senators and if not we need to put forward legislation that we can agree on. This may not be possible with the current Senate leadership. But, we need to try.

What specific policies should Congress enact that could help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

The Green New Deal includes many good options for helping to slow climate change and empower State to go farther in this toward establishing standards that will help with climate change.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I have many ideas and please read my website.