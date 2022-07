Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This simple dish of marinated cherry tomatoes, olives and mozzarella is best, of course, when cherry tomatoes are in season. Read more

This simple dish of marinated cherry tomatoes, olives and mozzarella is best, of course, when cherry tomatoes are in season. That it gets better as it sits is a boon: Bring it to potlucks or picnics, or simply let it sit in your refrigerator, a satisfying lunch at home. A generous handful of basil leaves, sprinkled atop just before serving, gives everything a bright, herbal finish. You’ll want to make this all summer long.

Marinated Mozzarella, Olives and Cherry Tomatoes

Ingredients:

• 1 pound cherry or grape tomatoes, a mixture of colors, halved

• Salt and black pepper

• 3/4 cup olives, such as Moroccan or niçoise

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 1 garlic clove, smashed to a paste

• Pinch of dried oregano

• Pinch of red-pepper flakes

• 1 pound fresh mozzarella, cut into 1/4-inch slices

• Basil leaves, for garnish

Directions:

Put cherry tomatoes in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add the olives and toss.

In a small bowl, stir together olive oil, vinegar, garlic, oregano and red-pepper flakes. Pour mixture over tomatoes and olives. Toss well to coat and let sit for at least 10 minutes and up to an hour.

When ready to eat, arrange mozzarella in the center of a large platter (or arrange on individual plates). Spoon tomato and olive mixture over mozzarella. Garnish with lots of basil leaves.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4-6.