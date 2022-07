Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This simple soup derives its sweet-tanginess from the mix of vegetables used — kabocha and squash for sweet, tomatoes for sour.

The added seasonings of mushroom powder (available in Asian markets) and garlic salt create balance and savoriness, but for the most part, you’re building a dish on whole food flavors.

Brown rice softens in the simmering process and turns this into a one-dish vegan meal.

Ingredients:

• 6 dried shiitake mushrooms

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1 small onion, diced

• 3 medium tomatoes, quartered

• 3 1/2 cups water

• 2 cups cooked brown rice

• 1 small kabocha (2-2 1/2 pounds), peeled, seeded and cut in bite-sized chunks

• 1 small long squash (opo squash), peeled, cut in bite-sized chunks (no need to remove seeds)

• 1 teaspoon powdered mushroom seasoning or vegetable bouillon

• 2 teaspoons garlic salt, or to taste

• Pepper to taste, optional

Directions:

Soak mushrooms in warm water until softened.

Squeeze dry, remove hard stems and cut in quarters.

Heat oil in a soup pot. Add onions and sauté until soft. Add tomatoes; sauté 2 minutes.

Add water and rice; bring to boil. Add kabocha, squash and mushrooms. Lower heat and simmer, uncovered, until vegetables are soft and soup is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

Stir in mushroom seasoning, garlic salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including seasoning to taste): 300 calories, 4.5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1000 mg sodium, 60 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 12 g sugar, 8 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.