A summertime staple

A good way to clean out your vegetable bin is to cook a sheet pan dinner. It’s called that because you use one baking sheet pan, arrange your ingredients and bake. Simple. This summertime recipe calls for whatever vegetables your family likes, paired with orzo, the pasta that is shaped like rice. An easily found olive tapenade spread is the main seasoning of this dish. Substitute basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto if you have that in your pantry. Within 30 minutes, you have a great vegetarian main dish or colorful side dish. There are no wrong combinations of vegetables. Want a stronger flavor? Add capers, fresh herbs like mint or sweet basil or good-quality canned tuna. This recipe is perfect to take on a picnic, as it is just as good at room temperature or cold.

Orzo Salad with Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces grape or cherry tomatoes

• 1 small head broccoli, cut into florets

• 1/2 onion cut into wedges

• 1 14-ounce jar artichoke hearts in water, not marinated, drained and halved

• 8 ounces mushrooms, cut into halves or quarters

• 1 whole red or green bell pepper, sliced or 12-ounce jar roasted peppers, drained and sliced (or any 2 1/2-3 pounds of assorted vegetables)

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 pound orzo pasta

• 3/4 cup olive tapenade, substitute pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Optional: additional olive oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut vegetables into rough 1/2-inch pieces. If using roasted vegetables, keep for later. Toss with olive oil.

Bake until vegetables are blistered, about 15-20 minutes. While vegetables are baking, fill a large pot of water and cook orzo pasta according to directions, about 6 minutes. Drain. Remove vegetables from oven. In a large bowl, mix orzo with olive tapenade. Add vegetables with the liquid from the pan. Add olive oil if needed. At this time, add the pieces of roasted peppers. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve at room temperature or cold.

Makes about 6 servings as a main dish or 10 side dishes.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.