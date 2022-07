Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The specialty cocktails featured during Sunset Sessions will be available during Deck's brunch starting in August.

Save the date — Deck. Waikiki is bringing back its Sunset Sessions event series starting July 31. Sunset Sessions feature live music and specialty cocktails and will always be held the last Sunday of the month.

The July 31 event will highlight a performance by Kapena with specialty cocktails sponsored by Grey Goose. A limited food menu will also be available. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the main performance starting at 5 p.m.

To make reservations for the event, call 808-556-2435 or visit deckwaikiki.com.

Malasadas in Waikiki

Penny’s Malasadas, a longtime North Shore staple, just opened in Royal Hawaiian Center. Its fresh, hot, made-to-order malasadas will be available with cream

fillings like pineapple, guava whip, Nutella cream, coconut cream and more. This Waikiki location will also have an exclusive item — beignets with powdered sugar ($6).

Craving something extra sweet? Get the malasada ice cream sandwich ($7) or tsunami malasada sundae ($9), which features hot malasadas topped with ice cream, fresh tropical fruits, whipped cream and passion fruit syrup.

Visit pennyswaikiki.com to learn more.

Piko Provisions receives Purity Awards

Local baby and children’s food producer Piko Provisions recently received the Clean Label Project Purity Award for two of its popular Hawaii-grown baby food blends: Okinawan sweet potato, banana and taro; and kabocha, pineapple and breadfruit.

The Clean Label Project is a national nonprofit group committed to evaluating products for substances and toxins like heavy metals and other contaminants that are never found on the label.

“At Piko Provisions, we’re cultivating a new normal — a world where people know what’s in their food, where it came from and how it was grown — and we believe in making that change as early as possible in the lives of our children to give them the best possible chance at a long and healthy life,” states founder and CEO Ethan West.

Visit pikoprovisions.com to learn more.

‘Icons of wine’

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel recently launched a premier culinary offering — the Icons of Wine dinner tasting series. This year, the resort is celebrating its rich history with Opus wine by hosting a wine dinner series that celebrates the best of both Old and New World wines.

Icons of Wine: Antinori weekend was June 24-26 and featured presentations and wine pourings by special guest Silvio di Silvio of Antinori Wines. Guests learned about the origins of history of various Antinori wines, including those from the Piedmont region in Italy and exquisite wines from Tuscany. The wines from Tuscany were featured in a stunning four-course dinner presented by Mauna Kea Beach Hotel chefs Peter Abarcar, Junior Ulep, Ryan Brannigan and Jorge Grande.

Stay tuned for the next event by calling 808-882-5707 or visiting maunakearesort.com.