Sailors take on cybersecurity at RIMPAC
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:21 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STAR-ADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Navy Capt. Joshua Sanders, deputy commander of Joint Task Force Cyber, delivered the keynote address Tuesday at RIMPAC’s first cyberwarfare symposium.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree