Sailors take on cybersecurity at RIMPAC

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STAR-ADVERTISER.COM U.S. Navy Capt. Joshua Sanders, deputy commander of Joint Task Force Cyber, delivered the keynote address Tuesday at RIMPAC’s first cyberwarfare symposium.

At this year’s iteration of RIMPAC, participants are holding their first cyberwarfare symposium as part of the biennial naval war game. Read more

