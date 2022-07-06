comscore Dave Reardon: Softball’s home run queen Jocelyn Alo hopes to make an impact on equality in sports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dave Reardon: Softball’s home run queen Jocelyn Alo hopes to make an impact on equality in sports

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo smashed a homer against UCLA in the Women’s College World Series on June 6.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS The Sooners slugger held the NCAA trophy in 2022 as she did the year before.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo held the Hawaiian flag after Oklahoma beat Texas for the title on June 9.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / MARCH 11 Oklahoma and former Campbell star Jocelyn Alo broke the NCAA record for career home runs, hitting her 96th against Hawaii at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on March 11.

Jocelyn Alo appreciates what Title IX has provided for her and other female student-athletes. But the all-time NCAA softball home run queen from Hauula, who led Oklahoma to the past two national championships, said there’s still a long way to go for gender equity in sports. Read more

