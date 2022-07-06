Scoreboard – July 6, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

Thursday

No local sporting events scheduled

Running

Freedom Run

Monday

At Kailua

10K

Female Open Winners

1. Claire Cutler 43:58.6

Female 17 To 18

1. Andie Fitzgerald 1:14:36.7

Female 30 To 34

1. Rebecca Jones 50:11.9

Female 35 To 39

1. Meghan Mulholland 56:52.7

Female 40 To 44

1. Piali Dattary 56:52.7

Female 45 To 49

1. Carrie Caeton 59:19.7

2. Jacquelyn Chappel 1:02:10.6

3. Jessica Kieschnick 1:13:32.8

Female 50 To 54

1. Angela Sy 59:18.1

Female 55 To 59

1. Deb Mattheus 44:17.4

2. Connie Jewell 1:04:04.9

Female 60 To 64

1. Amy Tatsuno 1:03:35.4

2. Beth Blackburn 1:14:48.7

Female 65 To 69

1. Shelly Cooper 57:12.6

2. Annie Marshall 1:05:31.1

3. Connie Comiso 1:09:24.7

Male Open Winners

1. Greg Voelkel 39:49.4

Male 12 And Under

1. Samuel Humber 1:05:05.1

Male 13 To 16

1. Kian Sanchez 55:07.0

2. Seth Miller 55:38.5

3. Ryan Lindell 56:48.3

Male 25 To 29

1. Patrick Morton 1:04:47.7

Male 30 To 34

1. Brandon Britt 43:21.8

2. Kenneth Lee 49:49.0

Male 35 To 39

1. Zenner Gonzales 44:03.8

2. Emmanuel Orupabo 1:00:20.0

Male 50 To 54

1. Jan Norris 49:33.1

2. Lance Takara 58:39.6

Male 55 To 59

1. Alan Tsuhako 42:00.6

Male 60 To 64

1. Keith Cutler 46:19.4

2. Tony Ueno 51:06.5

3. Jon Hinazumi 51:42.2

Male 70 To 74

1. John Wat 52:35.7

2. John Nagamine 57:40.6

3. Karl Heinz Dovermann 1:22:50.1

Male 75 To 79

1. Alfred W K Chun 1:14:47.0

2. Mark Travis 1:20:50.0

5K

Female Open Winners

1. Lizeth Aparicio 19:42.8

Female 13 To 16

1. Melanie Toczko 23:15.5

2. Alexa Yee 27:35.7

3. Quinn Humber 44:16.6

Female 17 To 18

1. Cameryn Lauro 20:52.9

2. Emily Naylor 21:26.0

3. Chiara Arnet 24:19.1

Female 19 To 24

1. Cameran Roth 27:29.3

2. Kirsten Sibley 30:26.3

3. Graycee Andrews 31:08.8

Female 30 To 34

1. Meagan Egan 24:08.8

2. Bethany Murray 33:06.0

3. Cassidy Devey 1:22:39.6

Female 35 To 39

1. Vimala Vajjala 38:14.2

2. Mel Almond 44:38.6

3. Veronica Barroga 47:43.1

transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS—Optioned LHPs Alex Young and Konnor Pilkington to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Nick Sandlin from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS—Optioned RHP Will Vest to Toledo (IL). Returned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchison from Toledo. Designated LHP Sam Howard for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS—Agreed to terms with C Victor Diaz on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS—Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 2. Recalled RHP Josh Windere from St. Paul (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS—Claimed INF Yu Chang off waivers from Pittsburgh. Reinstated LHP Jeffrey Springs from the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Brandon Lowe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS—Recalled RHP Spencer Howard from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS—Traded 2B Leonel Callez to Atlanta.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS—Recalled LHP Tyler Gilbert from Reno (PCL). Claimed INF Sergio Alcantara off waivers from San Diego. Designated RHP J.B. Wendelken for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS—Claimed RHP Ian Gibaut off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers. Designated C Chris Okey for assignment. Transferred RHP Tony Santillan from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Nick Lodolo from the 60-day IL. Optioned 2B Max Schrock and C Mark Kolozsvary to Louisville (IL). Reinstated OF Tyler Naquin from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS—Recalled RHP Ryan Pepiot from Oklamoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Reyes Moronta to Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS—Designated LHP Chasen Shreve for assignment. Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES—Claimed LHP Sam Clay off waivers from Washington and optioned him to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES—Reinstated OF Ben Gamel and INF Yoshi Tsutsugo from the 10-day IL. Placed C Tyler Heineman on the paternity list. Activated C Jason Delay from the taxi squad. Optioned INF Hoy Park and INF/OF Tucupita Marcanpo to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS—Activated INF Brandon Crawford from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Donovan Walton to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated LHP Jose Alvarez from the 15-day IL. Placed C Curt Casali on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS—Waived Gs Rayjon Tucker and Luca Vildoza.

PHOENIX SUNS—Re-signed C Bismack Biyombo. Signed Gs Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS—Signed G Blake Wesley to a rookie contract. Claimed F Isaiah Roby off waivers.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS—Signed WR Terry McLaurin to a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS—Signed D Nick Wolff and G Kyle Keyser to one-year, two-way contracts.

COLORADO AVALANCHE—Signed C Andrew Cogliano to a one-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS—Re-signed F Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS—Named Doug Houda and Brian Wiseman assistant coaches.

NEW YORK RANGERS—Agreed to terms with F Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract extension.

OTTAWA SENATORS—Placed C Colin White on unconditional waivers.