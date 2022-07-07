comscore Collision closes Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Coral Kingdom | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Collision closes Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Coral Kingdom

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:53 pm

Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions near Coral Kingdom following a vehicle collision this afternoon.

The Honolulu Police Department said that the collision took place at around 5 p.m. between Kamaka Place and Johnson Road. First responders are on the scene.

The City and County of Honolulu in an alert is advising drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays.

