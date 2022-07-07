Collision closes Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Coral Kingdom

Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions near Coral Kingdom following a vehicle collision this afternoon.
The Honolulu Police Department said that the collision took place at around 5 p.m. between Kamaka Place and Johnson Road. First responders are on the scene.
The City and County of Honolulu in an alert is advising drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.