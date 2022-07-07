Off the News: A cautionary tale: English sentenced

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s an outcome well worth noting: The federal public corruption trial of J. Kalani English, the former state senator, is done, with a 40-months prison sentence handed down Tuesday. This has been a legislative session where ethics reform — another ex-lawmaker, Ty Cullen, will be sentenced in October — got some necessary attention.

Although not all the ethics bills needed were passed by the Legislature, English’s sentence has some weight. Other elected leaders seeing real time behind bars handed out should be scared straight. We hope so.