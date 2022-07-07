Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A cautionary tale: English sentenced Today Updated 6:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s an outcome well worth noting: The federal public corruption trial of J. Kalani English, the former state senator, is done, with a 40-months prison sentence handed down Tuesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s an outcome well worth noting: The federal public corruption trial of J. Kalani English, the former state senator, is done, with a 40-months prison sentence handed down Tuesday. This has been a legislative session where ethics reform — another ex-lawmaker, Ty Cullen, will be sentenced in October — got some necessary attention. Although not all the ethics bills needed were passed by the Legislature, English’s sentence has some weight. Other elected leaders seeing real time behind bars handed out should be scared straight. We hope so. Previous Story Off the News: Rebates for energy efficiency