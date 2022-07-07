comscore Off the News: A cautionary tale: English sentenced | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A cautionary tale: English sentenced

  • Today
  • Updated 6:36 p.m.

It’s an outcome well worth noting: The federal public corruption trial of J. Kalani English, the former state senator, is done, with a 40-months prison sentence handed down Tuesday. Read more

