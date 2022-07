Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Prosecutors have charged a 42-year-old felon in connection with an alleged botched armed robbery in Kalihi-Palama. Read more

Prosecutors have charged a 42-year-old felon in connection with an alleged botched armed robbery in Kalihi-Palama.

Fred J. Calleon III was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two firearm-related offenses. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for today at Honolulu District Court.

Calleon’s aggregate bail is set at $250,000.

Honolulu police in court documents said a man was seated in his parked car on a street waiting for a friend when a white Dodge Durango pulled up next to him at about 9:50 a.m. Friday.

The Dodge driver exited the vehicle, allegedly brandished a handgun and pointed it at the man’s head. Police said the robber punched the victim in his left eye, demanded property and money and threatened him.

The victim used his hands to block the robber’s punches, causing the assailant to drop the gun.

When the robber went to pick up the gun from the ground, the victim drove away, police said.

That afternoon, officers of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit located the suspect, identified as Calleon, in Kalihi and arrested him on suspicion of robbery.

Officers also recovered a firearm and ammunition from the vehicle Calleon was allegedly driving at the time of the robbery, court documents said.

Police noted that Calleon and the victim had met a day earlier through a mutual friend.

Calleon has a criminal history of five felony convictions for fraudulent use of a credit card, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, identity theft, unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm, and assault.

Calleon’s criminal record also includes six misdemeanor convictions and nine petty misdemeanor convictions.