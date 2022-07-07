More monkeypox vaccine to be distributed in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Department of Health on Wednesday said it has developed a monkeypox vaccination strategy, which is expected to occur in two phases. Read more

The Hawaii Department of Health on Wednesday said it has developed a monkeypox vaccination strategy, which is expected to occur in two phases.

Dr. Nathan Tan, deputy state epidemiologist, said DOH has received 357 doses of the Jynneos vaccine to help prevent monkeypox. More is on the way from the federal government, which is ramping up production and expects to offer more than 1.6 million doses nationwide this year.

“Hawaii will receive an equitable allocation,” Tan said during a media briefing. “We will announce when the vaccines become more widely available in Hawaii, and ensure that vaccination is distributed equitably.”

To date, DOH has identified five confirmed and one probable case of monkeypox in Hawaii, all in adults on Oahu.

The five cases, which were found between June 3 and 14, have been confirmed as monkeypox by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The sixth case, identified June 24, awaits CDC confirmation but is being treated as likely another monkeypox case.

DOH has identified links between the six cases, but declined to elaborate on how they are connected to one another. The risk to most Hawaii residents, DOH said, remains low.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which is in the same family of viruses as smallpox.

Infection often begins with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, chills and swollen lymph nodes, followed by rashes or sores on the face, hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

Some people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms, the CDC said, while others experience only a rash. The illness can last two to four weeks.

The monkeypox virus can spread person-to-person through direct contact with body fluids, infectious rashes or scabs, or bedding and towels used by someone with monkeypox.

It can also spread through large, respiratory droplets that occur when people cough, sneeze or talk, but these droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, DOH said, so prolonged face-to-face contact is required.

“Nationwide, the current cases are primarily spread among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, so this community is currently at greater risk of exposure,” said Tan.

DOH said in Hawaii, at least some of the cases have been reported among gay or bisexual men, but that anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Tan said the first phase of the monkeypox vaccine rollout will be offered to close contacts of people known to have monkeypox and those who may have had high-risk exposures in areas where monkeypox is actively spreading.

The second phase of the vaccine rollout will be offered to a broader range of people, including those who are at higher risk of severe illness or future exposure to monkeypox.

The Jynneos vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in adults. Currently, DOH has enough supply on hand to vaccinate the close contacts of those with monkeypox in the state.

Anyone with a new or unexpected rash or other monkeypox symptoms or who was a close contact of someone with monkeypox should contact their health care provider as vaccines and treatment are available.