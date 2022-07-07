More monkeypox vaccine to be distributed in Hawaii
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE; PHOTOS BY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND CDC
Hawaii Department of Health officials have revealed a monkeypox vaccine strategy, which will be rolled out in two phases.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree