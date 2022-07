Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CommPac LLC has announced the addition of two people to its staff:

>> Beth-Ann Kozlovich has joined its communications team as its new vice president. She has worked in Hawaii media for nearly two decades as host and executive producer of the popular Hawaii Public Radio program “Town Square,” and later created and hosted “The Conversation.” Over the past four years, she built upon her journalistic success by serving as communications and public relations director for Kahi Mohala and as incident commander for the medical center’s pandemic response.

>> Katie Baker joins Kozlovich on the CommPac team as an account coordinator. Baker also will take an active role in CommPac’s new video news release serv­ice. Baker graduated cum laude from Cornell College with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and Spanish.

