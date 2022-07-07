Toymakers drop plastic for eco-friendly materials

TOKYO >> The Happy Meal that McDonald’s Japan began selling May 20 included a hamburger and other food items, plus a ready-to-assemble dinosaur toy. But this time the toy was made completely of paper.

The global movement away from plastics has begun to affect the production of children’s toys. Responding to tougher regulations aimed at reducing the use of plastic, more and more companies are recycling plastic products or switching to other raw materials.

An added bonus is the expected trickle-down effect of educating children about environmentalism.

By the end of 2025, McDonald’s Japan plans to make all of its Happy Meal toys from renewable materials. The company sells about 100 million Happy Meals annually and estimates that by 2026, it will cut its use of fossil fuel-based plastics by 90% of what it was in 2018.

“While sticking to our criteria that they be fun to play with, we will aim to produce products that are safe and eco-friendly,” a McDonald’s Japan spokesperson said.

Last year, major U.S. toymaker Mattel, best known for the Barbie doll, began selling Barbies made from plastic waste recovered from the ocean.

“Compared with the total amount of plastics used, the reduction for toys may not have a large impact, but it is greatly significant in that it provides a starting point for children who will inherit the future to consider the environment,” said a public relations official at Mattel’s Japanese subsidiary.

Since September, toymaker Bandai Co. has been collecting the empty plastic capsules from its capsule toy vending machines. It grinds up the capsules and reuses the raw material for new capsules.

Since last fiscal year, the Bandai Namco Group has been recycling the frames that hold the pieces for the plastic model kits of the popular Gundam anime series. The frames are melted down and used to make new products that are given away at special events.

Another toymaker, Tomy Co., added “Eco Rails” to its mainstay Plarail toy railway series. Eco Rails contain more than 50% recycled materials and are green to emphasize consideration for the environment. Plarails are blue.