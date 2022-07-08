Rearview Mirror: Working in the pineapple cannery was a ‘rite of passage’
By Bob Sigall
Today
Updated 12:40 a.m.
Working at pineapple canneries was a “rite of passage” for thousands of Hawaii teens, from the 1950s through the 1980s. Few in the world could enjoy pineapple before James Dole began canning it in 1907.
