comscore Rearview Mirror: Working in the pineapple cannery was a ‘rite of passage’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rearview Mirror: Working in the pineapple cannery was a ‘rite of passage’

  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Working at pineapple canneries was a “rite of passage” for thousands of Hawaii teens, from the 1950s through the 1980s. Few in the world could enjoy pineapple before James Dole began canning it in 1907.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Working at pineapple canneries was a “rite of passage” for thousands of Hawaii teens, from the 1950s through the 1980s. Few in the world could enjoy pineapple before James Dole began canning it in 1907.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Working at pineapple canneries was a “rite of passage” for thousands of Hawaii teens, from the 1950s through the 1980s. Few in the world could enjoy pineapple before James Dole began canning it in 1907.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Working at pineapple canneries was a “rite of passage” for thousands of Hawaii teens, from the 1950s through the 1980s. Few in the world could enjoy pineapple before James Dole began canning it in 1907.

Fifty years ago many islanders shared a common summer experience: working at one of the several pineapple canneries in Hawaii. Many teenagers earned their college tuition in this manner. I asked readers what working at a cannery was like. Read more

Previous Story
Man indicted in fatal shooting of his mother

Scroll Up