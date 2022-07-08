Rainbow Wahine basketball coach Laura Beeman agrees to 2-year extension

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coming off a championship season, Laura Beeman has agreed to a two-year contract extension to remain the head coach of the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team. Read more

Coming off a championship season, Laura Beeman has agreed to a two-year contract extension to remain the head coach of the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team.

Already the second-longest-tenured coach in program history, Beeman had two years left on her current contract, and the extension announced by UH on Thursday will take her through the 2025-26 season.

“I am incredibly humbled to receive this extension,” Beeman said in a text message. “The opportunity to continue to be a part of the university, the community and these young ladies’ lives is a responsibility and a thrill I don’t take lightly.”

Beeman went on to thank UH president David Lassner, athletic director David Matlin, associate AD Lois Manin and the Board of Regents “for believing in me and the vision for the program.”

Beeman completed her 10th year as head coach with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in March in Waco, Texas, and was named the Big West Coach of the Year for the second time in her UH career. The Rainbow Wahine went 20-10 overall and 13-3 in Big West play and paired the conference’s regular-season and tournament titles for the first time in program history last season. Beeman will enter next season with a 162-133 career record and has led the Rainbow Wahine to five postseason appearances. She also led UH to the BWC regular-season championship in 2015 and the 2016 conference tournament title.

Only 17-year head coach Vince Goo (1988-2004) led the program to more wins (334) and postseason berths (10).

“Laura has consistently elevated our women’s basketball program during her time here,” Matlin said in a release from the school. “She’s built a championship program that embodies our department’s one percent better mentality. With the support of alumni, fans, and her student-athletes, our Rainbow Wahine basketball program continues to be in her great hands for years to come.”

Along with Beeman’s extension, UH announced Alex Delanian’s change in title from assistant coach to associate head coach. Jason Hill was elevated to director of operations following the departure of Teneshia Ruff. Hill previously served as director of player development, and that role will be filled by former UH guard Savannah Reier.

Derrick Florence returns as an assistant coach and De’Audra Brown was hired as an assistant coach in May after Khalilah Mitchell left for San Jose State.