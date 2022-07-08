Rainbow Wahine basketball coach Laura Beeman agrees to 2-year extension
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:18 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 2021
Laura Beeman led the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to the Big West regular season and tournament championships last season and was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree