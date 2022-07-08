comscore Rainbow Wahine basketball coach Laura Beeman agrees to 2-year extension | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine basketball coach Laura Beeman agrees to 2-year extension

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 2021 Laura Beeman led the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to the Big West regular season and tournament championships last season and was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.

Coming off a championship season, Laura Beeman has agreed to a two-year contract extension to remain the head coach of the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team. Read more

