2 people injured in Waipahu stabbing

Two adults are in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times this morning in Waipahu.
A 33-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were stabbed at around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Kahualei Place, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
EMS treated the patients with advanced life support and transported them to emergency rooms.
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating what it is calling an aggravated assault in the area.
