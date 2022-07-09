Kihei man, 46, dead after motorcycle collision in Wailuku

A 46-year-old man operating a motorcycle has died after reportedly colliding with another vehicle on Kuikahi Drive near Laa Street in Wailuku.

The Maui Police Department said that, at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the road “at a high rate of speed” and the operator lost control, causing him and the motorcycle to fall over and slide into a Tesla sedan that was waiting to make a turn onto a westbound lane.

The motorcycle operator, a 46-year-old Kihei man, sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room, where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

An investigation reveals that the man was not wearing a helmet during the collision. The driver of the Tesla, a 58-year-old Wailuku man, was not injured.

MPD said there have been 13 traffic fatalities in Maui County this year, compared to eight at this time last year.