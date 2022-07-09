comscore Column: He ho‘opa‘a hewa anei kā Lukia iā Brittney Griner? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: He ho‘opa‘a hewa anei kā Lukia iā Brittney Griner?

  • By na Laiana Wong
  • Today
  • Updated 8:22 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki, just outside Moscow, on Thursday.

    WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki, just outside Moscow, on Thursday.

Synopsis: Is Brittney Griner being detained in a Russian jail unlawfully? My heart goes out to her, and I believe she doesn’t deserve to be held, but Russian laws will prevail there. Read more

