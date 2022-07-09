Column: He ho‘opa‘a hewa anei kā Lukia iā Brittney Griner?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: Is Brittney Griner being detained in a Russian jail unlawfully? My heart goes out to her, and I believe she doesn’t deserve to be held, but Russian laws will prevail there. Read more

Synopsis: Is Brittney Griner being detained in a Russian jail unlawfully? My heart goes out to her, and I believe she doesn’t deserve to be held, but Russian laws will prevail there. American values are of no value in Russia.

Aloha mai käkou, a pau pü nö hoæi me ka poæe e æau ana i ke kai loa i këia wä e laha aku nei nä maæi. Aia ka pono æo ke akahele. Inä e haæalele aku käkou i kahi öpü weuweu, me ka hele malihini aku a komo i ko haæi koæa, e ao käkou i ke æano æokoæa o ko läkou lä nohona, a me kä läkou känäwai. He minamina ka hoæopaæa æia o kahi malihini i loko o ka halewai o kahi æäina æë, a he oki loa ka minamina ke paæa kekahi hökü haæuki i aloha nui æia, e laæa æo BG, Brittney Griner, i hoæopaæa æia aku nei i loko o kekahi halewai ma Lukia. A æo ke kumu mai, ua loaæa kekahi mau kake i piha i ka æaila pakalölö ma loko o käna ukana.

Ua kaulana æo BG mai æö a æö o ka honua nei i kona päæani pöhïnaæi æana ma ke æano æoihana no ka Phoenix Mercury o ka WNBA, a me ka lilo æana o nä medala gula æelua iä ia i nä päæani æolumepika. E kupu mai ana paha ka nïnau no ke kumu i manaæo ai æo ia ala e päæani ma Lukia i ka wä hoæomaha o ka WNBA. Eia paha, i hele aku nei i mea e päæani ai ma loko o kahi æahahui pöhïnaæi o laila. He æoi loa aku ka nui o ka uku, he pälima a päono paha ka nui i kä ka WNBA. Na wai hoæi e æole ka hele, me ia ka nui o ka loaæa? I kona wä naæe i hele ai, æo ia nö ka wä a Lukia i hoæouka kaua ai ma æUkelena. He wä nö paha ia e akahele ai.

æO ka loaæa æana mai o ia mau kake æaila pakalölö, he mea ia e höæähewa ai iä BG i ke kalaima a e hoæopaæa æia ai i loko o ka hale paæahao ma Lukia. Wahi a ka NY Times, æo ka palena o luna o ka hoæopaæi æana no ia hewa, inä he “large-scale” ke æano, he 10 makahiki ka paæa æana i loko o ka hale paæahao. æEä, no ke aha i häpai æia ai ka hoæopaæi æino loa e ka nüpepa? Noæu iho, i mea ia e kähähä ai ka manaæo o ka mea heluhelu a e hoæonui ai hoæi i ke küæai æia o ka nüpepa. æO ka æoiaæiæo, æaæole maopopo ka hana a ka poæe o Lukia e hana ai, no ka mea, æokoæa ko läkou manaæo no ia mea he æino, æokoæa ko æAmelika, a æokoæa hoæi koæu. æAæole naæe paha “large-scale” ia mau kake helu wale nö.

Eia hou kekahi mea e noæonoæo ai. Ua kükala æia, ma o nä moæolelo nühou, ke æano hewa o ko BG hoæopaæa æia æana mai, æo ia hoæi, ua “wrongfully detained”. æEä, pehea lä e kapa æia ai kona hoæopaæa æia he hewa? Inä ua kü æole i ko läkou lä känäwai, he pono ia paæa æana. He æölelo hoæopïhoihoi wale nö kä ka nühou, a he mea kü nö i ka mahaæoi. æAæole na æAmelika e kau i nä känäwai Lukia. He mau känäwai ponoæï ko këlä me këia æäina. æAæole nö e hiki ke kau æia kä æAmelika känäwai ma luna o ka poæe o kekahi æäina.

Eia ka mea æäpiki, ma këia hihia o BG, inä nö æo ia i hoæäæo e komo i æAmelika me kauwahi kake läæau æona i päpä æia ma lalo o ko laila känäwai, e hopu æia nö paha æo ia, a e hoæopaæa æia hoæi i loko o ka halewai a hiki i kona kü æana i mua o kahi luna känäwai. A inä he kälä e uku ai i ka pela, e hoæokuæu æia nö a hiki i ka hoæokolokolo æana.

He minamina loa nö ko BG hoæopaæa æia ma Lukia, a he menemene nui ko ka naæau. I kona hele æana i mua o nä luna känäwai, ua æae akula i kona hewa, me ka manaæo, e höæike mai ana këlä mau luna i ko läkou aloha i ka hoa kanaka. Maliæa o kükulu æia auaneæi he æaelike no ke kuapo æana i nä paæa hao.

E ho‘ouna ‘ia mai na ä leka iä mäua, ‘o ia ho‘i ‘o Laiana Wong a me Kekeha Solis ma ka pahu leka uila ma lalo nei:

>> kwong@hawaii.edu

>> rsolis@hawaii.edu

a i ‘ole ia, ma ke kelepona:

>> 808-956-2627 (Laiana)

>> 808-956-2627 (Kekeha)

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.