Loud volume in theaters nearly causes pain

Why is it necessary to have the volume in the movie theaters so loud that it is nearly painful?

I took my 6-year-old granddaughter to the Kahala theaters to see “Minions.” After several minutes she complained that it was too loud. She said she’d rather see movies at home where they can turn down the volume.

The state Department of Health should be taking decibel readings in these theaters.

Anyone who doesn’t agree should go price hearing aids.

Carolyn Hong

Waialae Iki

High court takes power from other branches

I was never a particularly good student but it has always been my understanding that the Constitution says the three branches of the government are equal and act as checks on one another.

It seems that certain members of the U.S. Supreme Court, some of whom got on the court by lying, keep touting the Constitution as the reason for their decisions. They now seem to be ignoring that fact based on some of the decisions they have been handing down.

They are taking power away from the other two branches and making laws that empower some and take rights away from others. That is just wrong.

Kathie Young

Hawaii Kai

Use stadium parking lot as infiltration basin

In response to “Reusing Red Hill water could be difficult” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 1): Maybe an infiltration basin could be established in the Aloha Stadium parking lot for the cleansed water. That site is scheduled to be redeveloped, but it will be years before construction breaks ground there.

The only way to do it quickly, though, would be for the Seabees to excavate the basin, and the unions would need to agree to not protest. The federal procurement process is too slow to respond to a crisis situation like this. The state also would have to grant permission for the Navy to use the site, and they’d need to do something to keep the mosquitoes down.

Carol Kwan

Mililani

Pro-life should mean more than pro-birth

Is it “pro-life,” or is it really “pro-birth”? If it really is pro-life, then there’s a lot more needed after birth to ensure that the child has a better quality of life than was afforded him or her at birth.

Jerald S. Takesono

Kaneohe

