comscore Oahu buildings may be required to publicly report energy use | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu buildings may be required to publicly report energy use

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

In an effort to help Honolulu achieve its clean-energy goals, the City Council this week passed a measure that requires many Oahu building owners to report and publicly publish data about their energy and water use. Read more

Previous Story
Fewer visitors intend to return to Hawaii within 5 years, survey finds

Scroll Up