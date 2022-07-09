On the Move: Naomi Oki, Carlsmith Ball LLP

Morgan Stanley’s Honolulu branch has announced the promotion of Naomi Oki of the Ehrman Lee Bennett Ching Group to wealth management analyst. Oki, a serv­ice professional with the firm, has been with the company since 2017.

Carlsmith Ball LLP has announced that attorneys across the firms’ Hawaii offices were ranked among the country’s top lawyers in their respective practice areas in the prestigious 2022 Chambers and Partners rankings. The firm ranked in six categories with Band 1 recognition in the Corporate/Commercial, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation and Real Estate practice areas. The award-winning attorneys include Eric A. “Rick” James (Real Estate), John C. Khil (Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation), Steven S.C. Lim (Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use), John P. (Pete) Manaut (Litigation: General Commercial), Arsima A. Miller (Environment), Mark K. Murakami (Real Estate), Lawrence S. Okinaga (Corporate/Commercial: Finance), Tom E. Roesser (Bankruptcy/ Restructuring), Robert E. Strand (Real Estate), Gerald A. Sumida (Corporate/ Commercial) and David W.K. Wong (Corporate/Commercial, Tax).

