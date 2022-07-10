OCCC inmate wanted after failing to return from funeral

Local authorities are searching for an inmate who failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center after attending a funeral.
Mike Peato, 36, was released by the First Circuit Court to attend a funeral but did not return to OCCC by the expected time of 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.
Peato is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was being held pre-trial for first-degree robbery, promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree and failure to appear in court.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the state sheriff at 808-596-1352 or call 911.
