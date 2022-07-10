comscore Editorial: Save foster care, open-records bills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Save foster care, open-records bills

  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A fence in Waimanalo displayed a banner about Isabella Kalua on Nov. 10.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A fence in Waimanalo displayed a banner about Isabella Kalua on Nov. 10.

Last year’s heartbreaking disappearance of 6-year-old Isabella Ariel Kalua from her Waimanalo adoptive home, and the outcry from professional advocates and her entire community, demanded a response from lawmakers, at their earliest opportunity. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Taxes on historic homes

Scroll Up