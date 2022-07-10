Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 10, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
In April, Kaneohe residents Joy and Howard Fu, along with Vaughn, Tessy and Myla Awa dined at the Hawaiian Kitchen restaurant
in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Joy Fu writes, “Owner/cook is a local boy from Molokai named Royce Villa (Mahelona ohana).” Photo by restaurant’s host.
Julianna Lopez of Kailua spotted a Maui Tan salon in Corsicana, Texas, in April. Photo by Jeffrey Foundas.
While on vacation
in April, Ed Nacino of Honolulu discovered the Plumeria Cafe in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Photo by Kelly Jo Nacino.
Makakilo resident Christine Chambers found the Hawaii Playa (beach) while in Torremolinos, Spain, in April. Photo by Chuck Chambers.