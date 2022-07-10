comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - July 10, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 10, 2022

  • In April, Kaneohe residents Joy and Howard Fu, along with Vaughn, Tessy and Myla Awa dined at the Hawaiian Kitchen restaurant in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Joy Fu writes, “Owner/cook is a local boy from Molokai named Royce Villa (Mahelona ohana).” Photo by restaurant’s host.

  • Julianna Lopez of Kailua spotted a Maui Tan salon in Corsicana, Texas, in April. Photo by Jeffrey Foundas.

  • While on vacation in April, Ed Nacino of Honolulu discovered the Plumeria Cafe in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Photo by Kelly Jo Nacino.

  • Makakilo resident Christine Chambers found the Hawaii Playa (beach) while in Torremolinos, Spain, in April. Photo by Chuck Chambers.

