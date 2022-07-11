comscore Editorial: No good excuse for failing to vote | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: No good excuse for failing to vote

  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.

The state of Hawaii has basically eliminated all practical barriers to voting. The only thing standing between the state’s potential voters and a vote being counted is human will. Will you vote, and if not, why not? Read more

