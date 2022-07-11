Editorial: No good excuse for failing to vote

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state of Hawaii has basically eliminated all practical barriers to voting. The only thing standing between the state’s potential voters and a vote being counted is human will. Will you vote, and if not, why not?

Two years ago, Hawaii put its mail-in balloting system into effect, and as a result, voting rates reached record levels. In this election year, with crucial matters facing state and county leaders, and some races wide open, every vote counts.

Distrust in the process — whether it’s the vote-collecting and -counting process, or the value of one’s vote — might now be Hawaii’s biggest obstacle to voter participation. Don’t let that stop you. Hawaii’s government has demonstrated its faith in voters by implementing one of the most accessible, fair and reliable voting systems in the nation.

Even if your favored candidate is a long shot, so little humbug is involved that making your preferences known still has value. Furthermore, your votes up and down the ballot are potentially decisive.

Hawaii has taken several steps to ensure the integrity of your ballot. Among them: Hundreds of volunteer observers are being given access to all aspects of the vote-counting centers during this election, monitoring mail-in ballots as they’re opened and processed.

For the Aug. 13 primary election, more than 300 observers on Oahu and hundreds more across the islands plan to participate. Volunteers will open envelopes, remove ballots and log each one.

Further, because Hawaii has implemented an individual ballot-tracking system, voters can see their blank ballots before they’re mailed, and can individually track their ballots as they are processed by signing up at hawaii.ballottrax.net.

For those opting to vote in person at a voter service center, know that Oahu voting machines were tested Saturday, monitored by official observers representing various political parties and interests, to “test and certify that the voting and vote counting system is programmed correctly and counting votes accurately,” elections officials stated. Neighbor island testing is scheduled for this week.

Among the advantages of Hawaii’s system: Voters have choices. Vote by mail, or bring your completed ballot to a drop-off point early. Vote early in person, or vote on election day. Bring your completed ballot to a drop-off point on election day. All are acceptable.

If you have registered to vote, ballots for the 2022 elections will be delivered by mail by July 26 for the primary and Oct. 21 for the general election.

One caveat in voting by mail is that your ballot must reach the County Elections Divisions by Election Day — Aug. 13 for the primary, Nov. 8 for the general — to be counted. Mailing your ballot at least a week before the deadline is recommended.

The state’s voter service centers, operated by the County Elections Divisions, offer in-person and accessible voting. Official places of deposit also will be available around the state to collect drop-off ballots.

Forgetting to register isn’t an excuse: Hawaii will offer same-day voter registration at its voter service centers, open Monday-Saturday, Aug. 1-13 for the primary; and Oct. 25-Nov. 8 for the general. Note that Hawaii is the only state that holds its statewide primary election on a Saturday; this, too, adds to the convenience of voting, for most.

For links to register online, find voter service centers and ballot drop boxes, and see and track your ballot, go to elections.hawaii.gov. Do your part, too, by researching the candidates and voting in each race open to you.

A high voter turnout signals to elected officials that Hawaii’s voters are paying attention — and should prompt more responsive, responsible action. There is no downside to doing your part, and playing your part in the democratic process.