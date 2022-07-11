comscore Easing of restrictions returns Kiwi travelers to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Easing of restrictions returns Kiwi travelers to Hawaii

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII TOURISM OCEANIA <strong>Darragh Walshe </strong>

    COURTESY HAWAII TOURISM OCEANIA

    Darragh Walshe

  • COURTESY HAWAII TOURISM OCEANIA Journalists from New Zealand experience Kualoa Ranch as part of the Marriott Resorts “Malama Hawaii” partnership.

    COURTESY HAWAII TOURISM OCEANIA

    Journalists from New Zealand experience Kualoa Ranch as part of the Marriott Resorts “Malama Hawaii” partnership.

The New Zealand tourism market has returned to Hawaii after a two-year, COVID-19-related hiatus. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics – July 1 to 7, 2022

Scroll Up