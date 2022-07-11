comscore Kauai visitors give back by volunteering in regenerative tourism programs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai visitors give back by volunteering in regenerative tourism programs

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • SURFRIDER FOUNDATION Above, visitors to The Cliffs at Prince­ville take an opportunity to participate in the Surfrider Foundation’s net patrol. Marine debris is collected during beach cleanups and later picked up by helicopter in 300-pound bags.

  • MN STUDIO / ADOBE STOCK MN Studio Beautiful aerial view of spectacular Na Pali coast, Kauai, Hawaii

  • SURFRIDER FOUNDATION Eva Garcia, left; her sons Dante Freeman-Garcia, 13, and Diego Freeman-Garcia, 16; and husband Michael Freeman (not pictured), visiting from San Luis Obispo, Calif., participate in the Ocean Friendly Visitor Program at Kahili Beach on Kauai.

Eva Garcia, a visitor from San Luis Obispo, Calif., and her family recently volunteered to clean up Kahili Beach as part of The Ocean Friendly Visitor Program, a partnership between The Cliffs at Princeville and the Surf­rider Foundation’s Kauai Chapter. Read more

