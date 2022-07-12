Hilo man, 53, arrested for drugs, theft and outstanding warrants

Hawaii island police have arrested and charged a 53-year-old Hilo man for multiple drug and theft offenses, including attempted methamphetamine distribution, and outstanding warrants.
Police initially responded to a call at 4:40 p.m. Sunday regarding a theft in progress by a male and female at the 110 block of East Puainako Street.
Upon arrival, Hilo patrol officers found Anthony Hatori and subsequently arrested him for being an accomplice to a theft in the fourth degree and two outstanding warrants.
During their investigation, police conducted a pat-down search of Hatori person and discovered 5.45 grams of crystal methamphetamine packaged in individual plastic zip packets for distribution, along with drug paraphernalia, and $935.
Police estimated the recovered drugs altogether had a street value of $250.
On Monday evening, after conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, Hatori was charged with one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree; one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree; one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree; one count of drug paraphernalia; and accomplice to theft in the fourth degree.
Hatori’s bail was set at $87,700. He remains in custody, with an initial court appearance scheduled for today in Hilo District Court.
