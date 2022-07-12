Indoor masking optional at Hawaii public schools starting Aug. 1

Indoor masking will become optional in Hawaii’s 257 regular public schools starting Aug. 1, under a recommendation from the state Department of Health announced today.

Until then, universal masking continues to be the rule in the public schools for current summer programs.

Starting with the new school year, masks will be “highly recommended” when rates of COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations are medium or high by CDC standards, said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

The COVID-19 status and school masking recommendations will be communicated through state Department of Education channels that are still being developed, said Deputy Superintendent Heidi Armstrong.

The state on June 7 reported 4,381 new cases of COVID-19 over the trailing week, with an average positivity rate of 15.1%, although due to the prevalence of home testing kits, the actual numbers likely are higher. A total of 1,524 fatalities in Hawaii have been attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.