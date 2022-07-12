Strong earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, does not pose tsunami threat to Hawaii

A strong earthquake today struck off the coast of Chile but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The magnitude 6.6 quake struck at 9:17 a.m., 433 miles southwest of Hanga Roa, Valparaíso, Chile, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.