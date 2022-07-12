Wildfire at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park burning through native forest

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has closed Mauna Loa Road to the public from the gate at the Kipukapuaulu parking lot due to an ongoing wildfire.

Only authorized vehicles are permitted until further notice, the National Park Service said.

The wildfire was first reported at 6:09 p.m. on Monday and was estimated to be about 46 acres by Tuesday morning, according to officials. It is burning through dry grasses, native shrubs and trees in the footprint of the 2018 Keauhou fire, and progressing towards Kapapala Ranch.

A fire crew consisting of about 30 firefighters, a helicopter, several fire engines, and a water tender are on scene, officials said. No homes or other structures are threatened at this time.

Although good progress was made overnight in suppressing the flames, the wildfire is burning through forest that provides habitat for native birds, including apapane, elepaio and amakihi.

The fire also damaged about 1,760 feet of ungulate-proof fence which protects native forest from non-native hooved animals like goats, sheep and cattle.

Officials said the fire started on a power line road at about the 4,800-ft. elevation level on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa.

Public hazards include snags from previously burned koa and ohia trees, and extremely rough and uneven lava rock terrain.

Weather forecasters, meanwhile, expect mostly dry conditions with light and variable winds in the area through this afternoon, with some rain possible from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Bonnie reaching Hawaii island tonight.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.