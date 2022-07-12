comscore 3 ex-prison guards found guilty in Big Isle inmate beating | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

3 ex-prison guards found guilty in Big Isle inmate beating

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

A federal judge later this year will sentence three ex-prison guards convicted Friday in the brutal beating of an inmate at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in 2015. Read more

