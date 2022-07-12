3 ex-prison guards found guilty in Big Isle inmate beating

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A federal judge later this year will sentence three ex-prison guards convicted Friday in the brutal beating of an inmate at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in 2015. Read more

A federal judge later this year will sentence three ex-prison guards convicted Friday in the brutal beating of an inmate at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in 2015.

Following a three-week trial, a federal jury took less than three hours to find Jason Tagaloa, 31, Craig Pinkney, 38, and Jonathan Taum, 50, guilty of violating Chawn Kaili’s constitutional rights when they assaulted him, obstructed justice when they conspired to cover up the assault, and when they falsified official reports.

Tagaloa was found not guilty of a second charge of violating Kaili’s constitutional rights for allegedly beating him in his cell.

Kaili was held facedown on the asphalt of the HCCC’s recreation yard by four guards, who punched and kicked Kaili with repeated blows to his head and body, breaking his nose, jaw and eye socket.

The defense argued that they were trying to get Kaili handcuffed, but he refused to give up his hands, which he had under his body.

A fourth corrections officer, Jordan DeMattos, had earlier entered into a plea agreement with the government and pleaded guilty to the same charges.

He testified for the government against the three, saying that Taum, their supervisor, coached them to say that every strike they were trained to use didn’t work, so they used untrained strikes “to cover up.”

“These defendants abused the trust given to them as law enforcement officers when they violently assaulted an inmate and lied to cover it up,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, in a written statement issued Monday from Washington, D.C.

The case brought to light that the guards belonged to a tightknit group of corrections officers, who referred to themselves as “Alpha Dawgs,” large men who used force against inmates as an example to others, the government said.

The Department of Public Safety terminated the four former adult correctional officers in December 2016.

“Justice has been served as those involved were held accountable. The Department will not tolerate this type of behavior from any employee,” Public Safety Director Max Otani said in a written statement.

After Friday’s verdict was read, Judge Leslie Kobayashi ordered they be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. The three will be held in custody until they are sentenced by Kobayashi.

Tagaloa is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 30, Pinkney on Dec. 7 and Taum on Nov. 16.

They face a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment for the deprivation-of-rights offense, 20 years for the false-report offenses and five years for conspiracy.

Taum’s attorney, Richard Hoke, sought his client’s release until sentencing Monday, saying in a motion that the court’s pretrial services division did not report any behavior during its monitoring of him that would raise a concern he was a flight risk or a danger to the safety of others or the community.

The evidence in the case included two videotapes. One of the surveillance tapes from the prison showed the actual beatings in the recreation yard at HCCC on June 15, 2015. A second video, taken with a cellphone by Pinkney, was a snippet of a meeting held at Taum’s house in which he coached the three other guards on what to say in their reports when questioned about the beatings.

After the beatings, the three falsified reports on the incident on why they used force, prosecutors said.