comscore Historic $600 million homestead bill becomes law | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Historic $600 million homestead bill becomes law

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE

Gov. David Ige signed a bill Monday that allocates $600 million to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The funding will support Hawaiian homestead development and will assist DHHL beneficiaries’ housing finances. Read more

Open City Council races see many newcomers seeking office

